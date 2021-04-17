Hunter Biden
© Getty Images
Failure to launch
Hunter Biden's memoir sold less than 11,000 copies in its debut week, despite a massive promotional campaign that included appearances by the author and presidential son on CNN, CBS News and ABC's late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As of Friday, first-week sales of Beautiful Things: A Memoir were 10,638 copies, according to Publishers Weekly.

The book by President Biden's son came in 12th, just behind The Calcium Connection: The Little-Known Enzyme at the Root of Your Cellular Health, by Brunde Broady, a book about teeth health.

The No. 1 selling book was The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country, by Amanda Gorman, whose popularity soared after her performance at President Biden's inauguration event. There were 42,318 copies sold last week.

Much of Biden's book focuses on his addiction problems and stories about the Biden family. Biden's overseas business dealing, include those in Ukraine, in part while his father was still vice president, became the focus of intense scrutiny during the 2020 election cycle.