Foreign and Expatriates Ministry Syria
Syria has held the US administration responsible for its criminal policies against the Syrian people, calling it to stop its intervention in Syria's domestic affairs and end its occupation of al-Rukban camp.

"Events and facts, which go beyond any doubt, have proven the involvement of the US and its tools in the world and region in sponsoring an unprecedented terrorist war against the Syrian Arab Republic," Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that it is known for all that the terrorist and economic war on Syria is nothing but destructive projects which aim to consolidate the US military occupation of the region and secure Israel's dominance on its resources.

"The US previous administration didn't stop at its controversial proclamation that recognizes Israel's annexation of the Syrian Golan, but that administration and the current one resorted to a new method represented by US direct intervention in north-eastern side of Syria through supporting separatist militias in addition to the US military direct intervention that shelled infrastructure, and looted the Syrian oil and wheat," the Ministry said.

It added that the US troops' daily desecration of the Syrian-Iraqi borders, and the entry of vehicles loaded with weapons, then returning to the borders carrying the Syrian oil and wheat represent a direct violation of the sovereignty of Iraq and Syria and a breach of UN Security council resolutions which all affirm respect for the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and its territorial integrity.

"The Syrian Arab Republic holds US administration responsible for repercussions of its criminal polices against the Syrian people and calls on the US to compensate for the grave losses resulted by the US occupation and aggression on the Syrian people."