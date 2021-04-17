Syria has held the US administration responsible for its criminal policies against the Syrian people, calling it to stop its intervention in Syria's domestic affairs and end its occupation of al-Rukban camp.Events and facts, which go beyond any doubt, have proven the involvement of the US and its tools in the world and region in sponsoring an unprecedented terrorist war against the Syrian Arab Republic," Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.the Ministry said.It added that the US troops' daily desecration of the Syrian-Iraqi borders, and the entry of vehicles loaded with weapons, then returning to the borders carrying the Syrian oil and wheat represent a direct violation of the sovereignty of Iraq and Syria and a breach of UN Security council resolutions which all affirm respect for the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and its territorial integrity.