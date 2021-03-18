© AFP / Aaref Watad



"I have seen with my own eyes how agitators from outside Syria organized protests against the government and recruited young people. Murders were committed by foreign terrorists, against the Sunni and Christian communities, in an effort to sow religious and ethnic discord among the Syrian people."

While people did aspire to political change (and the government made changes), from the start there was violence from well-armed "protesters."

Contrary to what the media would have us believe, there wasn't wide support for what was dubbed a "revolution," and it wasn't actually a revolution . Predominantly Sunni Aleppo rejected the non-revolution.

The core message of the protesters who continued beyond the first few protests was not about democracy but about driving out Christians to Beirut and killing Alawites. A sectarianism promoted by the West and its Gulf allies.

How I saw Syria vs. what it looks like through Al-Qaeda-tinted glasses

'Fallen' cities, 'chemical attacks' and other lies

Still lying after all these years

it need never have happened,

"The media can either contribute to the massacre of the Syrian people or help the Syrian people, with their media coverage. Unfortunately, there are too many followers and cowards among journalists."

Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). Follow her on Twitter @EvaKBartlett