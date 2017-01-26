© Sjoerd Mouissie



"The idea that a popular uprising took place against President Assad is completely false

The Flemish Father Daniël Maes (78) lives in Syria in the sixth-century-old Mar Yakub monastery in the city of Qara, 90 kilometers north of the capital Damascus. Father Daniel has been a witness to the "civil war" andInterviewer: You are very critical of the media coverage on Syria. What is bothering you?. I've been in Qara since 2010 andBefore the war, this was a harmonious country: a secular stateInterviewer: Sister Agnès-Mariam, the Lebanese-French prioress of your Mar Yakub ("Saint Jacob") monastery, is accused of siding with the regime. She has friends at the highest level.Father Daniel: "Sister Agnès-Mariam helps the population: she has recently opened a soup kitchen in Aleppo, where 25,000 meals are prepared five times a week. Look,When thousands of terrorists settled in Qara, we became afraid for our lives. They came from the Gulf States, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Turkey, Libya, there were many Chechens. They formed a foreign occupation force, all allied to al-Qaeda and other terrorists., they literally said: "This country belongs to us now." Often, they were drugged, they fought each other, in the evening they fired randomly. We had to hide in the crypts of the monastery for a long time. When the Syrian army chased them away, everybody was happy: the Syrian citizens because they hate the foreign rebels, and we because peace had returned."Interviewer: You say that the Syrian Army protects civilians, yet there are all sorts of reports about war crimes committed by Assad's forces, such as the bombardments with barrel bombs.Father Daniel: "They have sold pure nonsense about Assad:It is the Americans who have a hand in all of this, for pipelines and natural resources in this region and to thwart Putin."Saudi Arabia and Qatar want to establish a Sunni state in Syria, without religious freedom. Therefore, Assad must go. You know, when the Syrian army was preparing for the battle in Aleppo, Muslim soldiers came to me to be blessed.Interviewer: You once mentioned Hillary Clinton to be a 'devil in holy water', because as foreign minister, she deliberately worsened the conflict.Father Daniel: "I am happy with Trump. He sees what every normal person understands:What do I care whether he occasionally takes off his pants?Interviewer: You understand that your analysis is controversial and will encounter much criticism?Father Daniel: "I speak from personal observation. And no one has to believe me, right? But I know one thing: