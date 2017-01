© Brendan Smialowski / Reuters



26:09: "I mean, the reason Russia came in is because ISIL was getting stronger. Daesh was threatening the possibility of going to Damascus and so forth. And that's why Russia came in. Because they didn't want a Daesh government. And they supported Assad. And, and, uh, and we we know that this was growing. We were watching. We saw that, that Daesh was growing in strength. And we thought Assad was threatened. Uhh, we thought our, we could probably manage, uh, you know, that Assad might then negotiate. Instead of negotiating, you've got Assad and you've got Putin to support him."

Back in late September, the New York Times published an interesting piece: Audio Reveals What John Kerry Told Syrians Behind Closed Doors . (PolitRussia's Ruslan Ostashko commented on it here .) But the NYT piece left out THE most damning statements made by Kerry. The full video is below, followed by one of the biggest revelations:So there you have it. From the horse's mouth.Does that make ISIS effectively a proxy US military force used to overthrow a legitimate government? You bet it does. Does that mean that the US and EU governments also saw attacks by ISIS in Europe as a useful way to garner public support for US and EU military involvement in Syria to overthrow Assad? We'll leave that one up to you.All of this also gives the lie to the scurrilous campaign of lies and disinformation waged by the US and EU governments against the Russian operation in Syria. This was a campaign that the Russians knew was coming, because U.S. "diplomats" threatened them with that very prospect (see link below)