The draft law was initiated by members of the Senate, who had suggested the age of consent be set at 13

French lawmakers gave final approval on Thursday to legislation setting the minimum age of sexual consent at 15, following a wave of allegations of sexual abuse and incest described as France's second #MeToo movement.In a second reading of the bill, members of the lower house of parliament voted unanimously to bring France 's consent laws in line with most other Western countries.Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti said the vote sent a clear message: "Children are off-limits."Under current French law, prosecutors had to prove that a minor was forced, threatened or tricked into having sex with an adult in order to bring charges of rape or sexual assault.But President Emmanuel Macron 's government pushed for it to be set higher.The legislation also cracks down on online paedophilia, with any person caught trying to groom children aged under 15 for sexual acts over the internet facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine of €150,000 ($180,000).The case caused a public outcry in France, where sex between adults and minors has previously often been shrugged off as harmless in cases where the encounter was presented as consensual, usually by the adult.Thursday's vote comes on the heels of an incest scandal that has brought down one of France's most prominent intellectuals after he was accused of sexually abusing his stepson.and a regular pundit on French television, had been accused by his daughter-in-law Camille Kouchner ofDuhamel confessed to the allegations on Tuesday in an interview with a special police unit that investigates crimes committed against minors, sources close to the inquiry told AFP.