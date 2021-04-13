© Windsor Police via AP



"The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the community-wide respect of its Police Department," the statement said. "Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light. Rather than deflect criticism, we have addressed these matters with our personnel administratively, we are reaching out to community stakeholders to engage in dialogue, and commit ourselves to additional discussions in the future."

"Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable," Northam said in his statement calling for a review of the actions.

The town of Windsor said in a statement that it joined calls from election officials, including Gov. Ralph Northam, in requesting anNazario was also pepper-sprayed and knocked to the ground by the officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, according to the lawsuit he filed earlier this month against them.The two sides in the case dispute what happened, butIn the statement Sunday, Windsor officials said an internal investigation opened at the time into the use of force determined that department policy wasn't followed. Officials said disciplinary action was taken and Gutierrez has since been fired.Officials added that departmentwide requirements for additional training were also implemented beginning in January.Northam called the December 2020 encounter "disturbing" in a tweet Sunday, adding that he directed State Police to review what happened.The Windsor police chief didn't respond to messages sent through the police department's Facebook page over the weekend.Windsor is about 70 miles southeast of Richmond.