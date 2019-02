When Ralph Northam was running to become governor of Virginia in 2017, Planned Parenthood was behind him every step of the way."It's really clear that Virginians want and need a fierce champion like Dr. Northam to stand up for them and to stand up for women's health," Jennifer Allen, chief executive of Planned Parenthood Virginia PAC and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, said as she announced that abortion supporters would spend up to $3 million to elect Northam, The Washington Post reported at the time. Planned Parenthood also praised Northam for taking "bold actions" to support abortion.In the end, Planned Parenthood invested $1.99 million into Northam's campaign, according to The Virginia Public Access Project During the campaign, David Abrams, a spokesman for Republican Ed Gillespie referred to Northam as having "extreme positions supporting abortions in the eighth or ninth month.""So in this particular example if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother," Northam told WTOP.The response was blistering."This is morally repugnant," said Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said in a statement to National Review Northam insisted he had said nothing wrong."I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting," he tweeted.