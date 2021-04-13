© Sputnik / Svetlana Fedotova



Bishkek's police chief has been fired after hundreds of locals demonstrated outside the Interior Ministry in the Kyrgyz capital protesting about the killing of a 27-year-old woman, murdered during a so-called 'bride kidnapping.'The practice, also known as 'bridenapping,' used to be a widespread phenomenon in the Caucasus and in several Asian nations. Nowadays, most abductions are purely ceremonial and a tribute to previous tradition. However, in Kyrgyzstan, there are still some cases where the bride has not consented.A video of the moment she was captured was later published online, showing three men wrestle her into a car while passers-by ignore the crime.A day later, following the news that the kidnapped woman had been killed, about 300 people protested outside the Interior Ministry in the capital, demanding that the law be changed and that the tradition - known locally as 'ala kachuu' - be made illegal. According to the media, the demonstrators chanted slogans such as "resign," "shame," and "how many of us have to die to stop kidnapping us?"In recent years, there have been several high-profile cases of bride kidnapping, causing some to demand a complete end to the practice. According to political analyst Azhdar Kurtov, the capture of women on the street has become more common in the years since Kyrgyz independence."In Kyrgyzstan, in conditions of extreme poverty and rampant nationalism, many customs from the past have received a new life," he told the newspaper Izvestia.According to Mikhail Romanenko, a specialist in the culture of the Caucasus, the tradition has persisted until the modern-day because of 'kalym,' a ransom payment given by the groom to the bride's parents, similar to a dowry.