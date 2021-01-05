© Telegraph



It is a case that reads like a botched revenge plot from an airport thriller.A British ex-soldier, a paparazzo-turned private detective nicknamed Tintin and the ex-manager of a Michelin-starred Nice restaurant went on trial on Monday accused of kidnapping a millionaire hotel heiress on the French Riviera.However, the plan by the motley crew of "clueless" characters swiftly went awry, it is alleged, notably after they had to change getaway driver when the initial candidate lost a limb and GPS trackers used to follow the heiress in fact led police to a prime suspect.The Nice criminal court heard how Jacqueline Veyrac, the 80-year-old owner of the five-star Grand Hotel in Cannes and the select seafront La Reserve restaurant in nearby Nice, was seized on the street in 24, 2016 and bundled into the back of a getaway vehicle.Police later picked up three other individuals when they returned to check up on the car.The deadline to hand over a first downpayment was the day after Mrs Veyrac vanished.His suspected accomplices have designated the bankrupt Italian, who is also accused of an earlier botched kidnap attempt on Mrs Veyrac in 2013, as the mastermind of the operation.Mr Serena, who has been in pre-trial custody for over four years, denies the charges of complicity in kidnapping and attempted organised extortion.On Monday, he presented himself as a "builder" and asked for an interpreter.Mr Dutton, who is also accused of the 2013 kidnap plot, intended to keep 10 per cent of the ransom with half earmarked for Mr Serena and the rest for other accomplices, say prosecutors.After he was charged, Mr Dutton's lawyer, Benjamin Charlier, told Nice-Matin his client, who is from Liverpool, had confessed helping organise the kidnap but had not actually taken part in it.Mr Dutton told his lawyer that he had served in British special forces and that he had been wounded, suffering severe burns, by a mine in Afghanistan in 2011.He claimed he had three years of treatment for his wounds in various military hospitals and that when he returned to the UK he did not get a military pension. His personal life suffered, he said, after his injuries and his Bulgarian wife had returned to Bulgaria with their daughter.However, speaking to UK media shortly after his arrest, his uncle, James Daley, who lives near Langton in Lancashire, said: "He has never been in the SAS and as far as I know he has not been to Afghanistan."He went into the Army at 18 but to my mind he wasn't grown up enough."He was doing odd jobs around Nice, including working as a security guard for a private beach club, until he was allegedly hired to be part of the kidnap gang and promised a payout at the end of the operation.Mr Serena's lawyer claimed his client had been turned into the "ideal scapegoat" and questioned claims by Mr Dutton that he was the mastermind.On Monday the court heard that back in 2016, two masked men pounced on Mrs Veyrac as she was about to get into her SUV and shoved her into a stolen van driven by an accomplice.One of the kidnappers threatened to kill her if she made any noise.The heiress tried to call for help and bang on the doors of the van but only succeed in wriggling free to make contact with a passerby on her second night in captivity., cannot be tried at present due to "massive health issues". His case will be dealt with separately.Mr Veyrac's late husband developed the Grand Hotel in Cannes, a palatial seafront establishment frequented by the international jet set during the annual Cannes film festival.Absent on day one of the trial, Mrs Veyrac is due to testify in court on Thursday.The trial continues.