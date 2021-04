New Mexico State Police have publicly released the chilling footage of the fatal shootings of one of their officers on Feb. 4.In a graphic dashcam and bodycam video, officer Darian Jarrott pulled over Omar Felix Cueva on I-10 outside of Las Cruces during a routine traffic stop. TMZ reports that Jarrott informed Cueva thatand things became tense once he asked the driver if he had any firearms in the vehicle.Jarrott reportedly saw a weapon inside the truck as Cueva stepped out and asked him to remove it "for my safety?". A Homeland Security Investigations agent arrived at the scene shortly after Cueva fled and alerted dispatch that Jarrott was injured, according to Fox News In a press release released on Friday, the New Mexico State Police detailed the efforts to save the officer, saying, "Officers rendered aid to Cueva until emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene. Cueva sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator."Las Cruces Police Department officer "Adrian De La Garza and DASO Deputies Diego Herrera and Obed Marte returned fire towards Cueva, who was struck several times by gunfire," the release detailed.Officer Adrian De La Garza was struck and airlifted to a Texas trauma hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.In February , the department paid tribute to, calling him "a hero." During a press conference, Chief Robert Thornton was visibly emotional as he thanked the community for their support."We want you to understand that we want to honor officer Darian Jarrott for his sacrifice and what he's done for this community and he has done for this state," Thornton said.The incident is still under investigation.