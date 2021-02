He had been sentenced in 2017 to serve 20 years behind bars but got out after Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted his time

A triple murder suspect has confessed, saying he killed a neighbor first and cut her heart out to eat at home, the OSBI reported."He took the heart back to 214 West Minnesota, Chickasha," an agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told a judge in a request for a search warrant.the agent wrote.Lawrence Paul AndersonThe case already has sparked outrage because the repeat felon had been released early from prison in January. He had been staying with his uncle, Leon Pye, and aunt, Delsie Pye, since his release.Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks said Feb. 11.The prosecutor plans to charge Anderson, 42, on Tuesday. The death penalty "is on the table," Hicks said Monday.Chickasha police went to 214 W Minnesota on Feb. 9 after a woman called 911 for help. An officer forced his way into the house after hearing a woman yelling. Inside they found Leon Pye, 67, already dead and his granddaughter, Kaeos Yates, injured. "She was pronounced deceased in the ambulance on scene," the OSBI agent wrote in the search warrant request., the OSBI reportedAnderson was arrested inside the Pye home. "Chickasha Police Officers," the OSBI agent wrote. The third death was discovered Feb. 11 after the OSBI interviewed Anderson at an Oklahoma City hospital where he was being treated for injuries. "He confessed to going to 227 West Minnesota Avenue, Chickasha," the agent wrote. "He used his shoulder to knock in the back door. There were two German Shepherd dogs in the house. Anderson advised he killed the female resident and cut her heart out."The OSBI on Friday identified the neighbor as Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41.In the request for a search warrant, the OSBI told a judge agents wanted to collect as evidence from the Pye home "pots, pans and any utensils for cooking."AndersonHe pleaded guilty to gun and drug offenses.Investigators are trying to determine if he was under the influence of drugs on Feb. 9, The Oklahoman has learned. At the time of his guilty plea in 2017, he told the judgeHe was released from the hospital Feb. 15 and is being held at the Grady County jail.