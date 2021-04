© By VVproduct



"Six months later a recall program would come out and they [customers] would bring it up [to Apple] and say can you fix this, sorry can't. People would get screwed over and over again and still buy it."

In the past, a Goliath's strength would be gauged in height measured in cubits, the brass of the helmet, the coat of mail with a weight in thousands of shekels in bronze and a spear's head weighed in hundreds of shekels of iron. Nowadays, a Goliath corporation can just hire another Goliath, such as the law firm Kilpatrick Townsend, with its 650 lawyers and 19 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The firm boasts that "5 of the 10 world's most valuable brands turn to Kilpatrick Townsend to grow and defend the value of their products and businesses."When Rossmann was contacted by he felt as if the grim reaper was knocking at his door. An owner of a small business, an Apple devices repair store,The video that had gotten the attention of Apple was one in whichFor Apple, the act of showing the schematic on YouTube was a violation of its intellectual copyright.Rossmann hired a lawyer, and the lawyer advised that the request was sensible, there was no lawsuit, and thus the reasonable thing was to comply; besides, a genuine effort had been made to butter up Rossmann — the word came that both Kilpatrick Townsend and Apple liked his work.The arrival of Kilpatrick Townsend gave Rossmann another push to get more involved inRight to Repair is a nationwide effort that aims to use legislation to return to consumers the choice of where and how to fix devices they own. Rossmann argues that what is going on now would be unthinkable just a few decades back. Corporations back then respected the consumers' right to fix their stuff. Schematics were widely available, you could buy them at the local electronics store, or contact the manufacturer to send them to you. Appliances, like refrigerators, often came with a set of schematics and instructions for how to fix them.The controlled networks of the authorized repair stores are used to create the illusion of consumer choice while they act in a way of reinforcing and consolidating the corporation's monopoly over the repair process. Jessa Jones, owner of an independent repair service who lobbies for Right to Repair, testified in Boston that her group up to that point hadRossmann does not like Apple. Many of his videos are about how the company is screwing, ripping off, torturing, and generally abusing its customers. There are videos where he explains why owning Apple products is a daft idea, or declares that the newest operating system "delivers big kick in the balls to Apple users."Even knowing that, when I show up to Rossmann's office for an interview I place an iPhone next to him to record our conversation. Then I pull out an iPad with my questions and an Apple pencil to jot things down. I raise my arm, pull up my sleeve, and look at an Apple watch, saying "we are on time." I was looking for a reaction, but Rossmann remains calm, cool, and collected. There is a slight smirk forming in his face and that's all I am going to get.To explain how he makes a living off Apple repairs while at the same time he strongly dislikes the company and its products Rossmann tells me,What drives him nuts, he says, is when people pay for a device with a design flaw and are told at Apple's Genius Bar that the problem is how they use that device.There are also problems that seem never to be fixed. Rossmann talks ofcreating serious problems for the owners. Often, it takes a long time for Apple to acknowledge such issues and sometimes it never does. A couple of days after our interviewTalking about the abuses of Apple is one of the reasons thatIf Apple wants a video down Rossmann would like them to file a copyright claim. In doing so Apple would have to make its reasons public.he said."I want you to publicly state on the record you don't want your customers to know where the keyboard fuse is." study from 2011 found "that customers who used independent auto repair shops spent about 24 percent less on repairs each year." That very important price differential was achieved while the small repair shops faced substantial artificial barriers in doing business. In the tech realm,Rossmann has to get on Skype with people around the globe that specialize in partOne can only imagine the savings for the consumers if an open market were allowed to operate when it comes to parts, schematics, and diagrams.A 2018 show by CBC , the Canadian public broadcast service, highlighted Apple's predatory practices. A MacBook is taken to an Apple store for repair as CBC wanted to test the pervasive perception that Apple's customers are "wildly overcharged."Then CBC takes the same computer with the same problem to Rossmann in New York.The show goes on to show the many ways that Apple impedes repairs.so the devices cannot be easily opened,and so on. Then there is the issue of planned obsolescence,All to make independent repairs much more difficult; all to make the purchase of a new device the more practical option.The size of a corporation like Apple allows it to shield itself from the consequences of the policies it advocates.Apple's tiny competitors on the device repair space don't have those options. They cannot do their work in a cheap sweatshop abroad; they cannot direct their profits to a bank account in Ireland.Apple's predatory practices of today become the industry standard of tomorrow. At least up to 2019, Apple captured 66 percent of all profits of the mobile phone industry globally.How can any other corporation competing in the same space, making much less money than Apple with the sale of new devices, justify to its board and shareholders selling devices that can be repaired easily and cheaply? The mobile phone business is a tough one, with Samsung getting just 17 percent of profits, and everybody else straggling with what's left.acquiring future competitors or acquiring technology that could have been available to its present competitors. GlobalData, an information services company, found that Apple "bought more AI companies than anyone else between 2016 and 2020." When it comes to independent repair stores, Apple employs a different strategy. It tries to cancel them as an idea, as a way of doing business, as a legitimate consumer choice.It is interesting how Apple responded to the aforementioned news report by CBC. What it chose to say in its own defense was that "their customers are best served by Apple's certified experts using genuine parts." Apparently, the contractual restrictions Apple has imposed on its suppliers are what makes it better at this.In the past few yearsSome of Rossmann's videos take us to these initiatives.in their jeans, t-shirts, and hoodies, a congregation of misfits. How unaccustomed we have become to the visual ofThere are legislators in the building, corporate lobbyists and then these people. These people are the only ones losing money by being there. As Rossmann goes around with his microphone we meet the guy with the repair store in the middle of nowhere; we meet Jessa Jones , the stay-at-home mom with a Ph.D. in molecular genetics, who started fixing devices after her toddler twins had flushed her brand new iPhone down the toilet; we meet the guy who was stocking shelves at Walmart in the early hours of the morning and just made it in.all is proper and posh. The right shoes, the right ties, shirts, and suits. The proud cogs of the machine.Nothing much to worry about. Their statements are generic, formulaic, vehemently nonspecific, and boring to the point of suicide.Nevertheless, the future of the Right to Repair movement and the independent repair shop seems uncertain.What is not uncertain is what it is all about:It is a movement so contrary to the new subscription model of life, where you are always one payment away from losing it all. An environment of centralized control, where everything is always supervised, curated and monitored by a managerial class increasingly skeptical of the individual will.The Right to Repair is the glitch to the propertyless future before us.