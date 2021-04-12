"COVID vaccinations are hitting another record this weekend .... a half-million above the prior Saturday record," Stelter says.
"And, uh, you know, I think it's really important to see all these TV anchors, personalities, showing themselves getting the shot. We've seen a lot of vaccine selfies from lots of folks at lots of different networks. Uhh, It's been really inspiring to see," Stetler continues.
But for Stelter, there is a stark divide between those who are advertising their vaccination status, versus those who are not. And for him, it is an ideological divide. He notes that Rachel Maddow and other left-leaning tv personalities have rolled up their sleeves live on TV to show themselves getting the coveted jab, despite fears and potential misgivings.
"I say all of that to make the following point," Stelter goes on. "Where are Tucker and Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham? Where's Ainsely Earhardt and Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade? Where are the biggest stars on Fox getting vaccinated?"
This is a big deal to Stelter. "I get it's a personal choice. I get that's between, you know, the host and their healthcare provider."
For Stelter, that personal choice should be mitigated by the fact that lots of other people are advertising their vaccination status. "But everybody else is doing it, right Matt. I mean, all across television, all these anchors are rolling up their sleeves. Why do you think we haven't seen the biggest stars in Fox News get vaccinated or show us their vaccine selfies?"
Comment: This is why Stelter does all the things he does.
"I... I don't know," Gertz responded, "and I think that Fox has a really unique responsibility here. I mean, the network's hosts have been telling their viewers for decades that they cannot trust any other network."
".... And so, during a public health crisis, the network is the only way to reach its viewers with information like that. They are the ones that the viewers trust."
Vaccine selfies have become a big deal online, with people posting pics of themselves getting the vaccine.
R.C.