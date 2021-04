© Anthony T. Pope/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia



"As members of Congress, a co-equal branch of the federal government, we do not consider ourselves bound by executive agreements which purport to make commitments on behalf of the Congress of the United States,"

"I agree with Blinken's comments last January, we must restore Congress' role in foreign policy. Any deal with Iran should be submitted to the Senate as a treaty for ratification, and Congress should have an up or down vote on the lifting of any sanctions."

"Blinken testified under oath that he wanted to restore the role of Congress in foreign policy, yet the administration has refused to commit to adhering to the bipartisan INARA law, and has refused to submit the failed Iran nuclear deal to the Senate as a treaty for ratification. Congress must have a role ... [and the GOP] will continue to push back against the administration's attempts to bypass Congress."

Republican foreign policy leaders in Congress officially informed the Biden administration late Wednesday thataccording to a copy of that communication exclusively obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.The decision to skirt Congress meantGOP foreign policy leaders are now warning the Biden administration thatThe lawmakers are also sending a message to Tehran:Following indirect talks with Iran this week in Vienna, theas part of a series of concessions meant to entice Iran into scaling back its nuclear work.Republican leaders on the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees say thatReps. Jim Banks (R., Ind.) and Joe Wilson (R., S.C.) told the administration in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken:The letter represents the opening salvo in the GOP's mounting efforts to interfere with the Biden administration's ongoing diplomacy with Iran, which is being conducted without input from Democrats and Republicans on the Hill.Banks and Wilson further warn the administration that Republicans in Congress will immediately "oppose, and ... work to reverse, any sanctions relief for Iran,"This effort could attract support from hawkish Democrats, many of whom have already warned the Biden administration against unraveling sanctions that have crippled the hardline regime's economy and sparked widespread anti-government protests.from senior administration officials, including Blinken, who repeatedly vowed before Congress that he would not unwind sanctions as a precondition for talks with Tehran. That policy has already been reversed in the wake of talks with Iran and European powers this week in Vienna.The administration's unilateral actions to unravel sanctions also contradict Blinken's sworn testimony before Congress in January, in which. When the Obama administration first inked the 2015 accord,due to fears that lawmakers would not sign off on a deal that awarded Iran with billions of dollars in cash and legitimized its nuclear enrichment program. The Biden administration appears to be traveling down a similar path, despite promises otherwise.Banks told the Free Beacon:In their letter, Banks and Wilson — both leaders on the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus of conservative lawmakers in Congress —They also call out the Biden State Department for exhibitingduring its first few months in office. This includesThe State Department also hasThe lawmakers furtherThe law is widely interpreted asas part of negotiations to rejoin the original accord.Banks and Wilson demand Blinken provide assurances the administration will comply with INARA and seek congressional approval before it formally reenters into the nuclear deal, according to the letter. Wilson told the Free Beacon: