"Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!"MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday his decision to move the All-Star game to a different host city, citing "thoughtful conversations" with players:
"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft."Over 100 companies joined to condemn the law after it was signed, including Facebook, Google, Bank of America, Apple, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, American Express, Delta, and the Home Depot.
Trump said baseball is losing "tremendous numbers" of fans because they are afraid of the radical left. He wrote:
"[T]hey are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections."The new Georgia law, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, requires an ID in order to get an absentee ballot and makes it illegal to mail out absentee ballot applications to voters.
The MLB decision went against the wishes of the failed candidate for governor, Stacy Abrams, who campaigned against the new election laws. She argued the MLB pulling that All-Star game will actually hurt people of color economically. "On behalf of PoC targeted by #SB202 to lose votes + now wages, I urge events & productions to come & speak out or stay & fight," she wrote on social media.
Comment: It seems like a really good time to be out of politics! With no legitimate home runs on the horizon, the Biden administration has yet to touch first base.