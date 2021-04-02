© REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool/File Photo



Iran and the United States said on Friday they would hold indirect talks in Vienna from Tuesday as part of broader negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers.Tehran has ruled out face-to-face bilateral discussions, but the presence of both Iran and the United States in the Austrian capital - welcomed by Washington as a "healthy step forward" - will help to focus efforts to bring all sides back into compliance with the accord., said a senior official with the European Union, the coordinator of the deal.Former U.S. President Donaldon Iran, prompting it to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions. His successor Joe Biden wants to revive the accord, but Washington and Tehran have been at odds over who should take the first step.said.A Western diplomat said a shuttle diplomacy approach would be adopted.U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the talks would be structured around working groups that the EU is going to form with remaining participants, including Iran."We don't anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead. But we believe this is a healthy step forward," he said in a statement, adding that Washington remained open to direct talks with Tehran.The EU official said"In the end, we are approaching this in a parallel way. I do think we can do it in less than two months," the official said.Two diplomats said the first round of talks could last several days, followed by two or three subsequent rounds in the following weeks to tackle tricky issues.Under the 2015 accord, U.S. and other economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies.Diplomats said last month that the odds of Washington and Tehran making progress to revive the deal before Iran's election had dwindled after Iran toughened its stance.