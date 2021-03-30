Biden said during his first solo press conference on Thursday that he will announce the $3 trillion proposal on Friday in Pittsburgh.
The next day, his Transportation head said a mileage tax could be one way to help pay for the plan. Buttigieg said:
"I think that shows a lot of promise. If we believe in that so-called user-pays principle, the idea that part of how we pay for roads is you pay based on how much you drive.Buttigieg also said that the use of Build America Bonds, Obama-era municipal bonds that were subsidized by the federal government, looks sound. "Definitely a lot of promise in terms of the way we leverage that kind of financing."
"The gas tax used to be the obvious way to do it; it's not anymore. So, a so-called vehicle miles traveled tax or a mileage tax, whatever you want to call it, could be the way to do it."
The comments come after he urged the House Transportation Committee to make a "generational investment" in infrastructure. Buttigieg said this week:
"I believe that we have at this moment the best chance in any of our lifetimes to make a generational investment in infrastructure that will help us meet the country's most pressing challenges today, and create a stronger future for decades to come."
Comment: At least a gas tax (which we already have) is proportional to the size of the tank of the vehicle. Which means we the drivers are already paying for our usage. Buttigieg would be adding a tax upon a tax.