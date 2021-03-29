© AFP



"The (Dutch) state has failed in upholding the fundamental distinction between military and civilian targets. [The attacks] "fit the picture that the life of an Afghan is not worth much to us."

on Monday told a Dutch district court thatThe four Afghans and relatives of a fifth who has since died areLawyer Liesbeth Zegveld told Dutch judges in the first hearing of the case:that civilians were not properly warned that an attack was imminent, and that the soldiers were using outdated intelligence. "The serious reproaches plaintiffs make towards the Dutch state are unfounded," Karlijn Teuben, a lawyer for the Dutch state, told judges.In June 2007, a battle over the Chora valley erupted after a Taliban offensive.According to the Dutch ministry of Defence,