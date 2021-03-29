Police officers Indonesia
© AP Photo/Masyudi S. Firmansyah
Police officers inspect the area near a church where an explosion went off in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral on Indonesia's Sulawesi island during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding a number of people, police said.
At least 20 people were injured in what's suspected to be a suicide bombing outside of a Catholic church in Makassar City, Indonesia, on Sunday.

Indonesian police, who are conducting an investigation with the anti-terror unit, reported that the two suspected bombers both died in the incident. No other deaths have been reported.

Among those injured include a security guard, who tried to stop the two suspects from entering the church, which was holding a service for Palm Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Rev. Wilhelmus Tulak, a priest at the church, said the blast occurred just after the service, and the noise went off around 10:30 a.m local time. Congregants were walking out of the church with another group coming in when the blast went off.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his condolences for the victims and vowed that the government will cover all costs of medical treatment. He ordered the national police chief to investigate the attack and crack down on any militant network that may have played a role.
"I call on people to remain calm while worshipping because the state guarantees you can worship without fear," Widodo said.
The attack comes as the Muslim-majority country remains on high alert after the December arrest of a major southeast Asian militant group.