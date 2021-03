Facebook has once again shut down the page of English-language Press TV news network,Without any prior warning, Facebook informed Press TV on Friday that its account had been shut down for what it claimed to be the Iranian news channel'ssaid Facebook in a note,The social media giant has on a number of occasions attacked Press TV, despite its claim of providing space for freedom of expression.One such attack took place in mid-January, when Facebook temporarily shut down Press TV's page, which had more than four million followers. The news outlet, however, had its page restored after appealing the platform's decision to remove it.Facebook had in 2018 targeted hundreds of accounts it claimed were ties to Iran and Russia under the pretext of fighting "misinformation" campaigns.not just on Facebook but on multiple fronts,While American social media platforms do not hesitate to silence the voice of Iranian media under the pretext of "policy violations,"under the banner of freedom of expression in a blatant double-standard policy.