© Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS



The Biden administration has asked the Pentagon for use of military bases to house the rising number of minors crossing the US border illegally, as the people who screamed in outrage under the previous president were now silent.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services requested to use facilities at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss, both in Texas, to house an unspecified number of minors apprehended after crossing the border from Mexico."We have just received this request, so I don't have much more detail than that," said Kirby, adding the Pentagon will "analyze it and evaluate it just like we would any other request for assistance."Unaccompanied minors are a particular problem, as more than 15,000 are currently in custody while HHS has previously said their facilities can only hold 10,000 or so. Earlier this week, photos from the makeshift tent facilities in Texas made it through the information blockade that the Biden administration sought to impose on reporters, citing the coronavirus emergency.This is not the first time Fort Bliss was considered as potential overflow housing for illegal migrant minors. The base was mentioned in a May 2018 report by the Washington Post, along with two Air Force bases in Texas - Goodfellow and Dyess - and Little Rock AFB in Arkansas.It was unclear whether anything came of the initiative, however. By the end of June 2019, as Trump threatened tariffs, Mexico deployed thousands of troops along its borders. The move effectively cut off the flow of migrants from Central America - until Biden's election and perceived promise of open borders reopened it, that is.The smugglers also said that drug cartels that control the Mexican side of the border "mandate" the use of migrant children as decoys for the drug trafficking operations.The surge of underage migrants is exploiting a loophole in US immigration law known as the Flores Settlement, a 1997 class action suit agreement that limits how long minors can be detained by the authorities.