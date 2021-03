© Andrew Harnik/AP



"​Our message has been straightforward and simple. And it's tru​e, the border is closed. We are expelling families. We are expelling single adults. And we've made a decision that we will not expel young, vulnerable children. I think we are executing on our plans."

"We have a short-term plan, a medium-term plan and a long-term plan, and the president and I have spoken to this repeatedly. Please remember something: That ​[former] ​President ​[Donald] ​Trump dismantled the orderly, humane and efficient way of allowing children to make their claims under United States law in their home countries​."

"I​n the meantime, we will not expel into the Mexican desert, for example, three orphaned children whom I saw over the last two weeks. We just won't do that. That's not who we are​.



"We are safely processing the children who do come to our border. We strongly urge, and the message is clear, not to do so now. I cannot overstate the perils of the journey that they take."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday insisted the Biden administration has "closed" the border with Mexico to migrant families — yet said they will not turn back unaccompanied children Mayorkas said on NBC News' Meet the Press.​ But he was pressed by host Chuck Todd who questioned whether parents in Mexico and Central America are looking at that policy and thinking their children have a better chance of getting in the US if they try to cross the border alone. The secretary said:Mayorkas saidBiden, in a series of executive actions since entering the White House, has ​that required asylum seekers to wait in their home countries for the legal system to consider their cases.