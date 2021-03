© AP/Julio Cortez



The number of migrant children now held in U.S. custodyAccording to a CBS News report , a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)in emergency housing facilities and shelters licensed by states.The detention of these minors shatters the 2,600 children held at the peak of the 2019 migrant surge.The news outlet reported unaccompanied migrant children are spendingin CBP custody,in a trend that first started last month, as Breitbart News reported CBS further reported border officials have encounteredThe number of encounters are expected to top the 9,400 minors that entered custody in February.Breitbart Texas confirmed with a senior CBP official the plan is being discussed.AP reports since Joe Biden's inauguration, the U.S. has seen a dramatic spike in the number of people encountered by border officials. There were— an increase of 168 percent and 63 percent, respectively, from the month before, according to the Pew Research Center.The president and other administration officials in recent days have stepped up efforts to urge migrants not to come while at the same time denying any crisis exists.Critics have pointed to public comments from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who earlier this month advised the administration's message to migrants was "don't come now" and a slip by Roberta Jacobson, the White House's lead adviser on the border, who said in Spanish during a recent briefing the "border is not closed," before correcting herself.