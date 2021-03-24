© Reuters /Greg Nash



President Joe Biden's administration is too white and heterosexual - at least in the view of two Democratic senators - who vowed to vote down any non-LGBTQ white nominee, until the White House commits to more diversity.Senator Tammy Duckworth (Illinois) and Mazie Hirono (Hawaii) told reporters on Tuesday that they'll vote to approve only non-white or LGBTQ nominees until Biden starts appointing more minorities. While Hirono said her concern is diversity in general,"I am a no vote on the floor on all non-diversity nominees," Duckworth said. "You know, I will vote for racial minorities and I will vote for LGBTQ, but anybody else, I'm not voting for."Hirono said that the senators would vote against any white and straight candidates until they have a commitment from the administration that more positions will soon be filled by minority candidates, including black, Hispanic and AAPI representatives., and in senior White House positions," Hirono said.In a 50-50 Senate that the Democrats control only by holding the tie-breaker vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, the diversity row could enable Republicans to block some of Biden's nominees.Biden has already appointed a historically diverse slate of executives, including, has said she plans to vote 'No' on upcoming confirmations for deputy secretary of defense and assistant secretary of defense for policy. She suggested that openings at the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Defense, and the Office of Management and Budget could be filled by AAPI candidates.After Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was confirmed on Monday night as Biden's final cabinet secretary, Duckworth and Hirono, a Japanese-American, confronted a White House official about the lack of AAPI representation.She also complained that many of the AAPI candidates she had referred to the Biden administration "never even got a phone call."Duckworth said her vow to vote 'No' applied to all appointments requiring Senate confirmation, including cabinet officials, sub-cabinet positions and judicial nominees. Conservatives called out her decision to disqualify white candidates as bigoted.