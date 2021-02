Afghanistan and Iraq

Libya

Syria

Ukraine

Russia

Conclusion

Victoria Nuland has promoted a foreign policy of intervention through coups, proxy wars, aggression, and ongoing occupations. The policy has been implemented with bloody and disastrous results in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Ukraine.

Rick Sterling is an investigative journalist in the SF Bay Area.



He can be reached at rsterling1@protonmail.com

Victoria Nuland exemplifies the neocons who have led US foreign policy from one disaster to another for the past 30 years while evading accountability. It is a bad sign that President JoeAs a top-level appointee, Victoria Nuland must be confirmed by the US Senate. There is a campaign to Stop her confirmation . The following review of her work shows why Victoria Nuland is incompetent, highly dangerous and should not be confirmed.The Afghan government offered to work with the US remove Al Qaeda, but this was rejected. After Al Qaeda was defeated, the US could have left Afghanistan but instead stayed, established semi-permanent bases, split the country, andNuland was principal foreign policy advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney whothat toppled Saddam Hussein, including making Bush administration's case for preemptive military actions based on Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction." The foreign policy establishment, with Nuland on the far right, believed that removing Saddam Hussein and installing a US "ally" would be simple.The invasion and continuing occupationwhere her role was to "strengthen Allied support" for the occupations of Afghanistan and Iraq.On the 10anniversary of the invasion, when asked about the lessons learned Nuland responded "Compared to where we were in the Saddam era, we now have a bilateral security agreement ... We have deep economic interests and ties. We have a security relationship. We have a political relationship." Nuland is oblivious to the costs. Nuland's loyalties are to the elite who have benefitted from the tragedy. According to online google,in 'federal contracts related to the Iraq war.' Nuland's boss, Vice President Dick Cheney, was the former the CEO of Halliburton.In January 2020, seventeen years after the US invasion, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution demanding the US troops and contractors leave. Now, over one year later, they still have not left. UN Security Council resolution 1973 authorized a "No Fly Zone" for the protection of civilians but NOT an air assault on Libyan government forces.That summer, as US and others bombed and attacked Libyan forces,The campaign led to the toppling of the Libyan government and killing of Ghadaffy. Commenting on the murder and bayonet sodomizing of Ghaddafi, Nuland's boss Hillary Clinton chortled "We came, we saw, he died."with competing warlords, huge inflation, huge unemployment, and exploding extremism and violence that has spread to neighboring countries. Most of the migrants who have crossed the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe, or drowned trying to, are coming from Libya. By any measure, the goal of "protecting" Libyan civilians has failed spectacularly.One reason that Clinton and hawks such as Nuland wanted to overthrow Ghaddafi was to get access to secret DOD documents which state: "During the immediate aftermath of, and following the uncertainty caused by, the downfall of the ((Qaddafi)) regime in October 2011 and up until early September of 2012, weapons from the former Libya military stockpiles located in Benghazi, Libya were shipped from the port of Benghazi, Libya to the ports of Banias and the Port of Borj Islam, Syria"In January 2012, Nuland claimed the US is "on the side of those wanting peaceful change in Syria." While saying this, the US was supplying sniper rifles, rocket propelled grenades, and 125 mm and 155 mm howitzer missiles to the "peaceful" protestors.The US "regime change" strategy for Syria followed the pattern of Libya. First, claim that the protestors are peaceful. Then claim the government response is disproportionate. Put pressure on the target government to paralyze it, while increasing support to proxy protesters and terrorists. As documented , there were violent Syrian protesters from the start. During the first days of protest in Deraa in mid-March 2011, seven police were killed. As spokesperson for the State Department,Protests continued into January 2014. The immediate issue was whether to accept a loan from the International Monetary Fund which was going to require a 40% increase in natural gas bills or to accept a loan from Russia with the inclusion of cheap oil and gas. The opposition wanted the Yanukovych government to take the EU/IMF loan. The opposition was comprised of different factions, including the neo-Nazi Svoboda Party and Right Sector.In early February 2014, an audio recording of Victoria Nuland talking the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, was leaked to the public. The 4-minute conversation was a media sensation because it included Victoria Nuland saying, "Fuck the EU.".But Nuland's cursing was a distraction from what was truly significant. The recording showed thatNuland and Pyatt wanted to "midwife" and "glue" the toppling of the Yanukovych government despite it being in power after an election that was observed and substantially approved by the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe).Over the next few weeks, the protests escalated. The President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kiev, Bernard Casey, described what happened next..... Although the US Ambassador and the opposition blamed the Yanukovych Administration, the evidence points to the shots coming from a hotel controlled by the ultranationalists, and the ballistics revealed that the protestors and the police were all shot with the same weapons."The Estonian Foreign Minister later said the same thing: "behind the snipers it was not Yanukovych, but it was somebody from the new (opposition) coalition".President of the American Chamber of Commerce President for Ukraine, Bernard Casey, continues: "On February 20, 2014 an EU delegation moderated negotiations between President Yanukovych and the protestors, agreeing to early elections - in May 2014 instead of February 2015....The coup was finalized over the coming days. Yanukovych fled to for his life and Yatsenyuk became President after the coup as planned.One of the first acts of the coup leadership was to remove Russian as an official state language, even though it is the first language of millions of Ukrainians, especially in the south and east. Over the coming period, the "birth" of the coup government, violence by ultranationalists and neo-Nazis was prevalent. In Odessa,. This video shows the sequence of events with the initial attack followed by fire-bombing the building where protestors had retreated.Victoria Nuland claims to be a "victim" because her conversation was leaked publicly. The real victims are the many thousands of Ukrainians who have died and hundreds of thousands who have become refugees because of Nuland's crusade to bring Ukraine into NATO.The audio recording confirms that Nuland was managing the protests at a top level and the results (Yats is the guy) was as planned. Thus, it is probable that Nuland approved the decision to 1) deploy snipers to escalate the crisis and 2) overturn the EU mediated agreement which would have led to elections in just 3 months.Why were snipers deployed on February 18? Probably because time was running out. The Russian leadership was distracted with the Sochi Olympic Games ending on February 23. Perhaps the coup managers were in a hurry to "glue" it in advance.Meanwhile, the U.S. reneged on promises to Soviet leader Gorbachev that NATO would not expand "one inch" eastward. Instead, NATO became an offensive pact, bombing Yugoslavia in violation of international law and then absorbing Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Albania, Croatia and more.Oligarchs were forced to pay taxes and start investing in productive enterprises. The economy and confidence were restored. Over seven years, GDP went from $1300 billion (US dollars) to $2300 billion.Most Americans are unaware of these facts. Instead, Putin and Russia are persistently demonized. This has been convenient for the Democratic Party establishment which needed a distraction for their dirty tricks against Bernie Sanders and subsequent loss to Donald Trump. The demonization of Russia is also especially useful and profitable for the military industrial media complex.Victoria Nuland boosted the "Steele Dossier" which alleged collaboration between Russia and Trump and other salacious claims. The allegations filled the media and poisoned attitudes to Russia. Belatedly, the truth about the "Steele Dossier" is coming out. Last summer the Wall Street Journal reported "the bureau (FBI) knew the Russia info was phony in 2017" and that "There was no factual basis to the dossier's claims"., she says "Russia's threat to the liberal world has grown", that Washington should "deter and roll back dangerous behavior by the Kremlin" andIn Syria, the US and allies have spent hundreds of BILLIONS of dollars promoting the overthrow of the Assad government. So far, they have failed but have not given up. The facts are clear: US troops and military bases in Syria do not have the authorization of the Syrian government. They are actively stealing the precious oil resources of the Syrian state. It is the US not Russia that is "encroaching". The dangerous behavior is by Washington not Moscow.With consummate hypocrisy she accuses Russia of spreading misinformation in the US, while she openly seeks to put "stress on Putin where he is vulnerable, including among his own citizens."Victoria Nuland is the queen of chicken hawks, the Lady Macbeth of perpetual war. There are hundreds of thousands of victims from the policies she has promoted. Yet she has not received a scratch. On the contrary, Victoria Nuland probably has profited from a stock portfolio filled with military contractors.Now Victoria Nuland wants to provoke, threaten and "rollback" Russia. A quick look at a map of US military bases shows who is threatening whom.Victoria Nuland is highly dangerous and should not be confirmed.— — — — — — — -