"Before he was Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci was a curious boy in Brooklyn, delivering prescriptions from his father's pharmacy on his blue Schwinn bicycle," reads of a description of the book on Simon & Schuster's website, the book's publisher. "His father and immigrant grandfather taught Anthony to ask questions, consider all the data, and never give up — and Anthony's ability to stay curious and to communicate with people would serve him his entire life."
"Exciting morning here - @CNN's @brianstelter just revealed the cover for DR: FAUCI: HOW A BOY FROM BROOKLYN BECAME AMERICA'S DOCTOR on @ReliableSources," Messner captioned the video on Twitter.
Simon & Schuster promises an "engaging narrative" that will draw "from interviews with Dr. Fauci himself." The story will cover his upbringing in Brooklyn and his time at medical school before detailing his work with U.S. presidents in the fight against COVID-19. The news comes just weeks after famed author Dr. Seuss's books were censored and unpublished due to claims of racist imagery sparking controversy.
"Extensive backmatter rounds out Dr. Fauci's story with a timeline, recommended reading, a full spread of facts about vaccines and how they work, and Dr. Fauci's own tips for future scientists," the description reads.Fauci, who has become the medical face of the pandemic for much of the public, has at times been a controversial figure throughout the pandemic.
The doctor's public clashes with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul have often been a trademark of his congressional testimony, with the most recent round resulting in Paul accusing Fauci of engaging in theatrics by wearing two masks.
"If we're not spreading the infection, isn't it just theater?" the Kentucky Republican said to Fauci during his most recent Senate hearing. "If you've had the vaccine and you're wearing two masks, isn't that theater?"
"No, it's not — here we go again with the theater," Fauci responded. "Let me just state for the record that masks are not theater. Masks are protective."The book is set to be released on June 29.
"If you have immunity, they are theater. If you already have immunity, you're wearing a mask to give comfort to others," Paul fired back.
Comment: As they said one year ago, we must accept the new "normal." One part of that abnormal they want to make to look normal, is to brainwash children with books like this so they believe that Dr. Fauci is a good guy who is doing his best to save us from this deadly pandemic.
They want to brainwash the children to believe that the vaccines that they want to give to all of us are actually for our own good so they can protect us from the Covid-19.
The real facts are diametrically opposite. Dr. Fauci is lying and manipulating to help the agenda of the PTB and probably some of his personal agendas. The Covid-19 vaccines are far more dangerous than the virus itself with a 99.8% survival rate.
