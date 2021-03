© AP / Simon & Schuster

"Before he was Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci was a curious boy in Brooklyn, delivering prescriptions from his father's pharmacy on his blue Schwinn bicycle," reads of a description of the book on Simon & Schuster's website, the book's publisher. "His father and immigrant grandfather taught Anthony to ask questions, consider all the data, and never give up — and Anthony's ability to stay curious and to communicate with people would serve him his entire life."

"Exciting morning here - @CNN's @brianstelter just revealed the cover for DR: FAUCI: HOW A BOY FROM BROOKLYN BECAME AMERICA'S DOCTOR on @ReliableSources," Messner captioned the video on Twitter.

"Extensive backmatter rounds out Dr. Fauci's story with a timeline, recommended reading, a full spread of facts about vaccines and how they work, and Dr. Fauci's own tips for future scientists," the description reads.

"If we're not spreading the infection, isn't it just theater?" the Kentucky Republican said to Fauci during his most recent Senate hearing. "If you've had the vaccine and you're wearing two masks, isn't that theater?"

"No, it's not — here we go again with the theater," Fauci responded. "Let me just state for the record that masks are not theater. Masks are protective."



"If you have immunity, they are theater. If you already have immunity, you're wearing a mask to give comfort to others," Paul fired back.

