Yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he's been friends with the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. This announcement connected Dr. Fauci to the Clinton Foundation and the terrorist connected WHO leader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci yesterday stood up for the WHO Director General. Dr Fauci said he has known the current WHO director for years, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, including when he was serving in Ethiopia. There are several reports that Ghebreyesus was abusing his office in Ethiopia at the time.



Director General Adhanom, whom Dr. Fauci stood up for, was part of the leadership in Ethiopia when millions of dollars in aid provided for HIV assistance went missing.
By ignoring many unpleasant details that have facilitated corruption in Ethiopia's ministry of health, when Dr. Tedros Adhanom was the minister (2005-2012) - aid money from governments and philanthropists have been lost in several millions from those that needed treatments for HIV/AIDS in a country that has claimed hugely its toll in lives."
This also connects Dr. Fauci to the WHO Director General's actions in Ethiopia related to the Clinton Foundation, which specifically notes Dr. Tedros on their site:
The support from Clinton Foundation is coming at a time when we are scaling up our fight against HIV/AIDS very aggressively in all three fronts: prevention, treatment and care and support," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom, the Minister of Health of Ethiopia. "The agreement with the Clinton Foundation is also unique in that it includes capacity building of the health system which is very crucial in sustaining the fight as indicated in our strategic plan. I would like to use this opportunity to thank President Clinton for his commitment to fight HIV/AIDS."
The Clinton Foundation was involved in millions of dollars worth of activities around the globe, including in Ethiopia.

As we reported a couple days ago, the Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros, reportedly promotes what China wants him to promote.

At the Illustrated Primer website, Yaacov Apelbaum shares the links between the Director General and China. For example, in late January he met with China's President Xi:
Apelbaum reports:
On February 15, 2020, the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressed the Munich Security Conference. At that time, there were only about 60K cases of Covid-19 in China and about 500 in the rest of the world. Tedros was more concerned with misinformation than with containment. In his address, he said:

"We're not just fighting an epidemic; we're fighting an infodemic. Fake news spreads faster and more easily than this virus, and is just as dangerous." And if we don't tackle this, he went on, "we are headed down a dark path that leads nowhere but division and disharmony."
Now the Director General is reporting whatever China wishes. As noted above by Apelbaum, China has invested millions in Ethiopia. This may be in part why Tedros has made the following statements about the WHO:
Given the misinformation about the novel coronavirus epidemic, WHO has communicated with some companies including Google to ensure that the public will get the authoritative information from the WHO."

"Travel restrictions [to and from China] can have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit."

"The lockdown of people is unprecedented in public health history, so it is certainly not a recommendation the WHO has made."

"The WHO highly appreciates the tremendous efforts China has made to contain the epidemic."

But Apelbaum also explains that the WHO Director General has a shocking past, riddled with death and destruction in Ethiopia:
His rapid rise to the top of the directorship of the WHO began after his collaboration with Bill Gates and the Clinton Foundation and its Initiative (CHAI). Running some analytics on Tedros's activity between 1991-2018 shows conduct riddled with fraud, corruption, the worst forms of human right abuses, and scandals.

Tedros with his power base, the Bills
Clinton Foundation donations
HRC political office vs. donations to the Clinton Foundation. In 2016, Tedros brokered a $100 million donation to the Clinton foundation. Within a few months, he became the director-general of the WHO. In 2017, Bill Clinton described Tedros as “one of the ablest public servants I ever worked with.”

Tedros is who the world is relying on to provide accurate information on the coronavirus. He is linked to terrorist activities in Ethiopia and the Clinton Foundation and also Dr. Anthony Fauci. What the hell is going on here?