"Your silence about what is clearly a massive cholera epidemic in Sudan daily becomes more reprehensible. The inevitable history that will be written of this epidemic will surely cast you in an unforgiving light. [Tedros was] "fully complicit in the terrible suffering and dying that continues to spread."

"Dr. Tedros is a compassionate and highly competent public health official. But he had a duty to speak truth to power and to honestly identify and report verified cholera outbreaks over an extended period."

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus came under fire in 2017 over his handling of cholera epidemics in Ethiopia and Sudan.Nearly three years later, Tedros is facing similar allegations over his response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that originated from China.A group of American doctors blasted Tedros in September 2017, accusing him of failing to investigate outbreaks of cholera in the African country, which neighbors Ethiopia. Sudanese leaders classified the outbreak as "acute watery diarrhea" rather than cholera, which is caused by a bacteria found in unsanitary drinking water.The doctors wrote in a Sept. 11, 2017, letter to Tedros:Months earlier, Lawrence Gostin, the director of the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, had lobbied against Tedros taking over WHO because of his handling of cholera outbreaks in Ethiopia in 2006, 2009 and 2011.Tedros served as Ethiopa's health minister from 2005 to 2012, when he took over as the east African nation's foreign minister. Gostin told The New York Times: According to The New York Times , WHO officials had privately complained that Ethiopian health officials lied about the outbreaks. The Washington Post reported in August 2016 thatTedros insisted to The New York Times that the Ethiopian outbreaks were "acute watery diarrhea," and that it was difficult to test for cholera. He has long dismissed the cholera allegations as a smear campaign waged by political rivals.Meanwhile,They wrote in a March 17 op-ed in The Hill that both Xi and Tedros should "be held accountable for recklessly managing this deadly pandemic."On Jan. 14, the WHO tweeted that there was no evidence at the time of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus. At least 360,000 people across the globe have tested positive for coronavirus, which the CDC now says is mostly spread through person-to-person contact. More than 16,000 have died.China's inaction has reverberated across the globe, according to a study from the University of Southampton."If interventions in [China] could have been conducted one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent and 95 percent respectively - significantly limiting the geographical spread of the disease," wrote Southampton researcher Shengjie Lai.While Tedros has praised China, he has not criticized the government there for floating propaganda blaming the United States and other countries for being the actual points of origin for coronavirus.WHO did not respond to a request for comment.