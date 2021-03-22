Tributes to Molly Macauley

Over a year later, police are still searching for the person responsible for killing Molly Macauley.Macauley, 59, was stabbed to death in an affluent Baltimore neighborhood.She was attacked while walking her dogs."I knew Molly for about 25 years," said Margaret Walls, one of Macauley's co-workers. "We both worked here, at Resources for the Future, for a long time. She was here when I came fresh out of graduate school so we were colleagues for many years."The space economist, Hopkins graduate and respected professional climbed the ranks at the think tank becoming vice-president for research and a senior fellow."She was passionate about her work, very professional, very involved in her work. It meant everything to her," said Walls.Macauley was a pioneer in the field and had contacts at NASA. On several occasions, she even testified in front of Congress."How you deal with trash in space, basically. What kind of incentive mechanism, some pricing you might use," said Walls. "Just one of the last things she did was work really hard on a big NASA grant that we actually won, the organization won, and sadly she's not here to lead it."Macauley lived in Baltimore and worked in D.C., a commute many try to avoid but she did it for years."Thing I always said was, we all thought she was crazy but she really loved Baltimore. She just loved Baltimore," Walls said.Someone killed Macauley in the city she loved."There was a neighbor that heard Molly scream and rushed outside," said Detective Dallessandro. "The second person that was right behind that witness looked over, saw Molly laying there still holding onto the dogs to the left and called over and said, 'Hey, over here.'""No, I can tell you that. Nothing was taken from her," Dallessandro said.A few days later, the detective ordered a police canvass. Cadets locked arms, combed woods covered in poison ivy and searched for clues. Nothing turned up.Detective Dallessandro then went to federal investigators.Detective Dallessandro also not giving up on the search for her killer."I'm not done. Til I leave the police department. this is going to be my case," said Dallessandro.Metro Crime Stoppers put up a $10,000 reward last year for information on Macauley's death. Police haven't received any leads, but are hopeful someone out there knows something.Meanwhile, family, friends, neighbors and politicians are paying homage to Macauley.On October 19, several cherry trees were planted in her memory. Forty people donated more than $6,000 to BARCS in her name, and former Senator Barbara Mikulski read a tribute into the Congressional Record recognizing her professional contributions and highlighting her love for the City of Baltimore.If you have any information on Macauley's murder, contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP. All tips can remain anonymous.