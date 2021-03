© africanews ALFREDO ZUNIGA/AFP or licensors



Islamist militants are beheading children as young as 11 in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado, aid agency Save the Children said in a new report Armed groups, known locally as al-Shabab ("young people" in Arabic), have been sowing terror for more than three years in the strategic province of Cabo Delgado, which borders Tanzania and is an area that is rich in natural gas.Save the Children heard from mothers, including one whose name has been changed to protect her identity.Another woman, whose name has also been withheld for protection, said her son had been killed by militants while she and her other three children had been forced to flee."After my 11-year-old son was killed, we understood that it was no longer safe to stay in my village," she said."We fled to my father's house in another village, but a few days later the attacks started there too."On Monday, the United States Embassy in Maputo said US Special Operations Forces will train Mozambican marines for two months to fight against the jihadist insurgency in the Cabo Delgado province.But the NGO Amnesty International on March 2 accused the Mozambican forces and mercenaries of "war crimes" for indiscriminately killing civilians during their struggle against the jihadist group in Cabo Delgado.The army refuted the accusations.