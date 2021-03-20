The Setup

The path to totalitarian control always starts with something simple and seemingly reasonable. It's also usually accompanied by a promise of peace and safety in exchange for surrendering one's rights.



- Jesse Smith, Mask Up! The Con Game to Destroy Your Freedom

Loving Your Oppressors

One Passport to Rule Us All

The engineers of the "plandemic" recognized that new technology is often resisted by the masses, but could be adopted quickly due to a public health crisis. What better way to coerce people into using technology that has long been planned to enslave humanity than by holding them hostage to a "deadly" virus causing people to fear for their lives?



- Jesse Smith, Dystopia Now! - Surveillance Through Vaccine Certificates, Digital IDs, and Biometric Data

We will close the economy just as fast as we are now opening.

We call it a 'freedom bracelet' because we are not locking anybody up, but rather giving them the opportunity to go home.

© SuperCom



They're making this green passport where half the population cannot get into theaters or malls or all sorts of things unless you have taken the vaccination. They are creating a medical Apartheid.



They're making people wear an ankle bracelet, a security bracelet when they come back from travelling. It's absolutely insane.

We're not shaming anyone. We're not pointing fingers. We are just saying, 'This will be our policy.' If you get the vaccination, you get benefits that others do not.

Whoever doesn't vaccinate will only go out to supermarkets or pharmacies, while the vaccinated will go to stadiums and gyms.

It's Not Just Israel

"Developed in partnership with IBM, the Excelsior Pass will use proven, secure technology to confirm an individual's vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test through a confidential data transfer to help fast-track the reopening of theaters, stadiums and other businesses in accordance with New York State guidelines...The Excelsior Pass will play a critical role in getting information to venues and sites in a secure and streamlined way, allowing us to fast-track the reopening of these businesses and getting us one step closer to reaching a new normal."

If you promise people more mobility, more ability to get a job, more ability to get travel, that's a very powerful incentive to actually achieve fuller vaccination.



Vaccine passports do require access; it's hard to impose anything unless you are pretty sure that somebody can get a vaccine. So I think it'll be a little while before we see this, let's say within the U.S.



But there are going to be communities and areas of the country where it starts to make sense due to high availability of the vaccine to say, 'you wanna come back to work in person? Gotta show me a vaccine certificate. You wanna go in a bar, a restaurant? Gotta show me a vaccine certificate.

It's All Part of the Global Agenda