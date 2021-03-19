A senior Australian policeman suggested a phone app could be developed to document sexual consent in a bid to improve conviction rates in sex crime cases.New South Wales state Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said dating apps have brought couples together and the same technology could also provide clarity on the question of consent.He said: 'Technology doesn't fix everything, but ... it plays such a big role in people meeting at the moment. I'm just suggesting: is it part of the solution?'Mr Fuller said his suggestion could gain popularity in time.He said: 'To be honest with you, the app idea could be the worst idea I have in 2021, but the reality is in five years, perhaps it won't be.'If you think about dating 10 years ago, this concept of single people swiping left and right was a term that we didn't even know.'State Premier Gladys Berejiklian congratulated Mr Fuller on 'taking a leadership position on having the conversation' about the sexual assault problem, but declined to share her opinion on the app.Lesley-Anne Ey, a University of South Australia expert on harmful sexual behaviour involving children, said she did not think the app would work.More than 100,000 women protested in rallies across Australia on Monday demanding justice while calling out misogyny and dangerous workplace cultures.The public anger erupted after the Australian attorney general denied an allegation that he raped a 16-year-old girl 33 years ago, and a former government staffer alleged that she was raped two years ago by a colleague in a minister's Parliament House office.A consent app similar to Mr Fuller's proposal was launched in Denmark last month, but the app has not been widely adopted, with fewer than 5,000 downloads, according to mobile intelligence site Sensor Tower.