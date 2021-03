"Someone has to sacrifice in order for the rest to be safe."A Norwegian journalist bizarrely claimed she would "love to die from the AstraZeneca vaccine" if it meant other people in Europe were not discouraged from taking it.The statement was made in the headline of Linn Wiik's article , which literally translates as "I would love to die from the AstraZeneca vaccine."In response to the news, Wiik defiantly suggested that she would be prepared to die from taking the vaccine if it meant others were not discouraged from taking it."But even if it turns out that it is the AstraZeneca vaccine that has caused blood clots or cerebral haemorrhage, I have no doubt: If I get the offer, I will take it anyway," she continued."Because, sorry to say it so bluntly: Someone has to sacrifice in order for the rest to be safe."One wonders if given the choice between those odds and risking serious illness from taking a vaccine from a contaminated batch that she would still choose the latter."Have we hit peak journo-ism yet?" asked Chris Menahan.