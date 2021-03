© Reuters / Jung Yeon-je



South Korea finished its first week of rolling out long-awaited Covid-19 inoculations in the country with thousands of suspected adverse reactions to AstraZeneca's vaccine, seven of which resulted in deaths.South Korea has reported more than 2,800 adverse reactions from Covid-19 vaccines, but only 24 of those cases were deemed severe, including the seven that resulted in death.The vast majority of the doses that have been administered thus far are the AstraZeneca vaccine. Seoul also has a contract to receive millions of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, but large-scale shipments aren't scheduled to begin until next month. About 5,000 Pfizer-BioNTech jabs have been given in South Korea thus far, with none reported to have caused a severe adverse reaction.South Korea has reported more than 92,000 Covid-19 cases among its 52 million population, and only 1,632 deaths as of Saturday. By comparison, the UK, which has a population of about 67 million, has had more than 4.2 million cases and 124,000 deaths.Most of the people who died after taking the seasonal flu shots were elderly and had underlying medical conditions. At least the first few deaths following the Covid-19 vaccine involved people who were elderly, had underlying medical conditions or both."We're really talking about people who are heavily affected by very severe underlying diseases . . .," Dr. David Kwak of Soonchunhyang University Hospital said on Thursday in an Arirang News interview . "We have to take into consideration the severity of the underlying conditions they had before receiving the vaccination."