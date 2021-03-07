48% rise in infections

Anyone raising concern about the safety of Covid-19 vaccines faces derision as an 'anti-vaxxer', but the real extremists are those who refuse to hear evidence that something is going badly wrong with this mass experimental intervention. Now a Public Health England report confirms that infections increase during the fortnight after vaccination.As the vaccination programme began in earnest in January, worrying signs came from care homes, where many of the initial target population of people aged over 80 reside. At Pemberley House in Basingstoke, a third of the residents (24) died of Covid-19 in a home that had previously been free from the disease. Similar reports emerged from Germany.The clearest indications came from small countries that strove to vaccinate their entire adult population. The British enclave of Gibraltar was supplied with the Pfizer vaccine on 16th January and the elderly were swiftly jabbed.The United Arab Emirates received large batches of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine as well as the Pfizer product in December. As stated by Amer Sharif, head of the Covid-19 Command & Control Centre in Dubai, the UAE aimed to be the first country in the world to achieve 100% vaccination of eligible adults.More evidence of iatrogenic harm came from Israel, which started vaccinating on 19th December. As reported by former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson, while Covid-19 mortality escalated among Israelis throughout January, in Palestine it declined steeply after a surge in December. Yet the Palestinians had no vaccine.This correlation is more than coincidental.Deaths in Israel are now falling, which politicians and media attribute to the vaccine, although there is a global trend of the virus becoming less deadly.The mortal complication has a temporal pattern that varies between countries, apparently depending on when vaccination started. Jordan was supplied with 3800 tons of Sinopharm on 9th January, after approval for 'emergency use'. The King of Jordan and other prominent figures were shown on television receiving the vaccine, to encourage the people to follow. A deal was also struck for 2.2 million doses of the Pfizer product. At this time nearly four thousand had died of Covid-19.It should not be unexpected that Covid-19 vaccines have deleterious as well as intended effects. Pfizer data shows significant lymphocyte depletion in the first week after vaccination. June Raine, chief of the UK medicines regulator MHRA, acknowledged that 'a week or two' is needed to build up immunity after the first jab.The authors, however, blamed this on a higher risk of exposure. Mary Ramsay, head of immunisations at PHE, stated that 'this adds to growing evidence that the vaccines are working to reduce infections and save lives'. She glossed over the hundreds who died after getting the jab.This needs proper scrutiny, not reckless denial by those who are meant to protect us. This defensiveness and censorship is how the thalidomide scandal arose. The authorities have apparently cast aside everything we have learned about ethical safeguards in clinical and experimental treatment. Perhaps it is relevant that the British medicine regulator is heavily funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Why aren't doctors raising the alert? In medical training, hardly a day is given to learning about vaccines, and Big Pharma has undue influence on this noble profession. With critical thinking and dissent stifled by the Covid regime, most doctors are mere conformists. We must appeal to the brave few medics to continue their efforts to expose the deadly hazard of this highly dubious intervention.