Severe allergies should be added to the possible side effects of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after likely links were found to a number of cases in Britain, the EU's drug regulator said on Friday.The development comes a day after the European Medicines Agency said it was investigating a separate issue of blood clots that prompted Denmark to suspend use of the jab, but said it remained safe to use.The AstraZeneca vaccine's product information already said that people should be kept under "close observation for at least 15 minutes" after getting the jab in case of allergic reactions.