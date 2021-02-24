Health & Wellness
Oxford-AstraZeneca eugenics links - James Corbett interviews Whitney Webb
James Corbett
Corbett Report
Wed, 24 Feb 2021 17:18 UTC
Unlimited Hangout joins us to discuss her recent article, "Developers of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Tied to UK Eugenics Movement."
SHOW NOTES
Unlimited Hangout
Schwab Family Values
Developers of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Tied to UK Eugenics Movement
Successful Not-for-Profit Oxford COVID Vaccine Threatens Big Pharma Profit Logic
The Year Ahead - Part 2: Biosecurity
GSK to start production of Ebola vaccine as tests on humans begin (2014)
Episode 208 - The Galton Institute Exposed
Major U.K. genetics lab accused of misusing African DNA
Eugenics: The Future Of Human Life In The 21st Century
Event Review: Selective Reproduction, Bioethics, and the Idea of Eugenics
Who Is Bill Gates?
Palantir's Tiberius, Race, and the Public Health Panopticon
Covid Tent City: Social distancing enforced among San Francisco’s homeless
Quote of the Day
People are always teaching us democracy but the people who teach us democracy don't want to learn it themselves.
- Vladimir Putin
