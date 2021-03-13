© MODIFIED FROM ISTOCK.COM, ROST-9D



viruses and other pathogens don't equally affect women and men

their findings reveal fundamental distinctions at the genetic, cellular, and organismal level

Documenting sex differences in immune responses

© MODIFIED FROM ISTOCK.COM, DR_MICROBE

Do SARS-CoV-2 Immune Responses Differ Between Sexes?

The source of differences between the sexes

biological mechanisms that provide females with stronger immune responses to viruses at the cost of a higher risk of autoimmune conditions, often later in life

precision medicine — an individualized approach that has so far failed to make inroads into treatments for most infectious diseases, let alone vaccination or other prevention strategies

VIRAL ENTRY

© SCOTT LEIGHTON



VIRAL SENSING/EARLY RESPONSES

© SCOTT LEIGHTON



INNATE IMMUNITY

© SCOTT LEIGHTON



ADAPTIVE IMMUNITY

© SCOTT LEIGHTON



See full infographic: WEB