Today on the Truth Perspective we tackle the Gordian Knot that is Postmodernism. From degrading art to bizarre philosophy, Postmodernism has relied primarily on confusion and a mask of 'mystique' to secure its rise to prominence. Today we dispel much of that confusion by discussing it historically and philosophically while putting it back into the context of that thing called "reality" which its adherents have so vehemently denied.Charting its course from the Enlightenment through the conflict between Capitalism and Communism and on to the rise of the SJW, we examine how, where, and why it came to such prominence in Western thought and society. In the process we find that Postmodernism, far from being the confusing mess it portends to be, is indeed a rational movement, yet one that has at its core an old and malevolent spirit.01:18:21