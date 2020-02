Great find by Joe L: ...new study ... claims that of the 1099 Chinese people who contracted 2019-nCoV which were studied, 85.4% (927 people) were never-smokers, while only 12.6% (137 people) were current smokers and only 1.9% (21 people) were ex-smokers.Here's a link to the pdf study . And here's part of Table 1 from the study (click to enlarge):According to the WHO More than half of all adult men in China are regular smokers.According to the World Bank , the figure is 48%. It's really only in the West that the figure is down around 15%. Eastern Europeans and Russians are heavy smokers. Seems the Chinese are too.The same may have been true during the Plague of 1665:In which case, shouldn't medical advice about preventing coronavirus infection include Start Smoking?Perhaps it could be argued that the results of one study are insufficient to merit such advice. But if a whole set of studies show that smokers are genuinely be protected from coronavirus, shouldn't that be the advice?...Using the above study's figures, how much more likely are non-smokers to get 2019-nCoV than smokers?Assuming that there is a population N1 (e.g. city of Wuhan) that are half smokers and half non-smokers, and that these supply patients to an infected subpopulation N2 (e.g. 1099 people), in which 85% are non-smokers and 15% are smokers, then the probability Pn of a non-smoker becoming infected is (0.85.N2)/(0.5.N1) , and the probability Ps of a smoker becoming infected is (0.15.N2)/(0.5.N1). And so non-smokers are Pn/Ps times more likely to become infected than smokers. Pn/Ps = 0.85/0.15 = 5.66.I've lumped in smokers with ex-smokers. Using the exact figures of 85.4% for Pn and 14.6% for Ps, Pn/Ps = 5.85