© Warren Lynam

If I were a smoker I think I'd be absolutely fuming if I was called a bludger on the front page of my local paper (Chronicle 08-05-15) but that is how it is now:Still, there was some good news for smokers because we learned that two out of three smokers will die which I suppose means that one in three smokers won't die!You can't get such good odds on immortality any other way.They can make whatever ludicrous or outrageous threats of death and disease they like without the slightest question or criticism and that is extremely unhealthy in a democracy.The British Doctor's Study is regarded as the gold standard of smoking studies and it ran for 50 years but it repeatedly reported thatIt follows from that that passive smoke will still kill you but not for about 500 years.It's time to recycle action on smoking and health and to think rationally about smoking hysteria.