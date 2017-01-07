"the tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing around 6 million people a year. More than 5 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while more than 600 000 are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke."

An alternative perspective

"No ingredient of cigarette smoke has been shown to cause human lung cancer. No-one has been able to produce lung cancer in laboratory animals from smoking." - Professor Schrauzer, President of the International Bio-inorganic Chemists



"It is fanciful extrapolation - not factual data. The unscientific way in which the study was made bothers us most. The committee agreed first that smoking causes lung cancer and then they set out to prove it statistically." (U.S. Congressional Record.) - Professor M.B. Rosenblatt, New York Medical College



"The belief that smoking is the cause of lung cancer is no longer widely held by scientists. Smoking is no longer seen as a cause of heart disease, except by a few zealots." - Professor Sheldon Sommers, New York Academy of Medicine and Science



"The natural experiment (referring to a rise in lung cancer when people were unable to smoke) shows conclusively that the hypothesis must be abandoned."- Dr. B. Dijkstra, University of Pretoria



"As a scientist I find no persuasive evidence that cigarette smoking causes lung cancer." - Dr. Ronald Okun, director of Clinical Pathology, LA



"After years of intensive research, no compound in cigarette smoking has been established as a health hazard." - Professor Charles H. Hine, University of California

It appears, from the research, that smoking tobacco may actually act as a protective measure against external disease-causing agents

Deconstructing the lung cancer myth

The Black Lung Lie

"Smoking does not discolour the lung." - Dr. Duane Carr, Professor of Surgery at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine



"I have examined thousands of lungs both grossly and microscopically. I cannot tell you from examining a lung whether or not its former host had smoked." - Dr. Victor Buhler, Pathologist at St. Joseph Hospital in Kansas City



"...it is not possible grossly or microscopically, or in any other way known to me, to distinguish between the lung of a smoker or a nonsmoker. Blackening of lungs is from carbon particles, and smoking tobacco does not introduce carbon particles into the lung." - Dr. Sheldon Sommers, Pathologist and Director of Laboratories at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York

"This notion of smoking causing the lungs to turn black can be traced back to 1948. Ernst Wynder, then a first-year medical student in St Louis, was witness to an autopsy of a man who had died of lung cancer and he noted the lungs were blackened. The sight roused his curiousity and he looked into the background of the patient - discovering that there was no obvious exposure to air pollution, but that the deceased had smoked two packs of cigarettes a day for thirty years, he linked the two. Wynder then spent his career 'proving' cigarettes caused cancer, although he was forced to admit the data he had compiled was inaccurate (Wynder later published books containing slides of black, cancerous lungs, leading people to assume it was smoking that caused it. He later admitted he was wrong, though."

The Health benefits of Tobacco

"These in vitro and in vivo results further confirmed the anti-inflammatory effect of nicotine. Our study offered the first evidence that the anti-inflammatory effect of nicotine in cigarette smoke might be the key contributor for the alleviation of the disease severity of both pdmH1N1 and H9N2 influenza A virus infection, and such anti-inflammatory effect was through the α7 nAChR signaling pathway."

"[Smoke-free] nicotine produces improvements in mental efficiency, which are qualitatively similar to the improvements produced by smoking, although our findings on vigilance and rapid information processing indicate that the improvements are quantitatively smaller than those produced by smoking."

1. Nicotine improves attention in a wide variety of tasks in healthy volunteers.



2. Nicotine improves immediate and longer term memory in healthy volunteers.



3. Nicotine improves attention in patients with probable Alzheimer's Disease.



4. While some of the memory effects of nicotine may be due to enhanced attention, others seem to be the result of improved consolidation as shown by post-trial dosing.

Mono Amine Oxidase Inhibition

smoking acts as a natural antidepressant without any of the horrible side effects common to many synthetic pharmaceutical drugs

Glutathione: The "Master Antioxidant"

"CS [cigarette smoke] exposure initially decreased ELF GSH [glutathione] levels by 50% but within 2 hours, GSH levels rebound to about 3 times basal levels and peaked at 16 hours with a 6-fold increase and over repeat exposures were maintained at a 3-fold elevation for up to 2 months.



CS exposures evoke a powerful GSH adaptive response in the lung and systemically. [...] Factors that disrupt GSH adaptive responses may contribute to the pathophysiology of COPD."

In fact, it is more reasonable to conclude that smoking can actually

prevent

COPD via the GSH adaptive mechanism

Catalase and Superoxide Dismutase

Hormesis

Recent accumulating evidence has suggested that carbon monoxide (CO) may act as an endogenous defensive gaseous molecule to reduce inflammation and tissue injury in various organ injury models, including intestinal inflammation.



...Potent therapeutic efficacies of CO have been demonstrated in experimental models of several conditions, including lung injuries, heart, hepatic and renal I-R injuries, as well as inflammation, including arthritis, supporting the new paradigm that CO at low concentrations functions as a signaling molecule that exerts significant cytoprotection and anti-inflammatory actions.

Tobacco provides protection?

while current smokers had a staggering 73% lower risk

"The inverse dose-response relationship between PD and smoking and its cessation is unlikely to be due to bias or confounding, as discussed, providing indirect evidence that smoking is biologically protective."

"The risk of Alzheimer's disease decreased with increasing daily number of cigarettes smoked before onset of disease."

"...when study subjects with schizophrenia stopped smoking, attention and short-term memory were more impaired, but, when they started smoking again, their cognitive function improved."

Smoking and Mitochondrial function

So, how does this relate to smoking tobacco?

SIRT1 activity was the most consistently and significantly up-regulated in smokers compared to non-smokers in all 4 datasets. While SIRT1 was activity correlated to smoking status, SIRT1 pathway activation was not significantly correlated with pack-years among smokers (p > 0.05; Spearman). Therefore, independent of cumulative exposure, SIRT1 activity is consistently up-regulated in smokers. This increase in SIRT1 activity may serve as a protective effect against oxidative stress and DNA damage induced by smoking.

Big Shocker: Most "Supercentenarians" were/are smokers

Jeanne Louise Calment

Jose Aguinelo dos Santos

Winnie Langley

Emiliano Mercado Del Toro

Sek Yi

Batuli Lamichhane

Christian Mortensen

Conclusion

protect the lungs against a variety of disease-states

increase the body's ability to detoxify

increase cognitive capacity

turn OFF genes that are pro-inflammatory and turn ON genes that are anti-inflammatory

indirectly increase longevity via enhancing mitochondrial function

