95% of people have a gene variant that we know affects their response to at least one drug

The recognition that not all drugs and treatments are suitable for everybody, has led to the rise of personalised medicine - where treatment is prescribed according to the person receiving it, not just the disease they have.



Personalised medicine is a priority for the EU and a key strand of the new pharmaceutical strategy, published on 25 November.



The idea behind the strategy is to ensure greater access and availability of pharmaceuticals to patients, both in themselves and as part of personalised medicines, with the long-term aim of ensuring 'the right treatment for the right patient at the right time and at the right cost.