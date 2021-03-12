Puppet Masters
Who is the president? Kamala Harris takes ANOTHER call with a foreign leader
Summit News
Wed, 10 Mar 2021 00:00 UTC
As half the country expressed concerns over the mental fitness of Joe Biden, it has emerged that Vice President Kamala Harris has yet again taken on duties that the President should be fulfilling, after speaking to another foreign leader this week.
Reports detail how Harris spoke with the prime minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, while Biden wandered aimlessly around a hardware store barely registering where he was.
"The Vice President thanked the Prime Minister for Norway's close security partnership with the United States and generous contributions to development and health security efforts around the world," a White House statement notes.
Harris also tweeted about the call:
This follows Harris speaking to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel last week, while Biden was on a call with NASA.
As we have previously reported, Harris has also already taken important calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.
Is this normal? The President isn't speaking to any foreign leaders, but the VP is.
The short answer is no, it isn't normal.
The NY Post notes that former Vice President Mike Pence "occasionally spoke directly by phone with foreign leaders, but that role generally was performed by former President Donald Trump, especially last year."
"A review of press notices from Pence's final year in office reveals no readouts of direct calls with the leaders of foreign nations," the Post added.
Reader Comments
Comment: Gee -- one would think that world leaders - and Harris herself - are being prepped to accept her taking over the role of president at some point in the not-so-distant-future...