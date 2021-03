© AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool



The sexual harassment scandal engulfing Gov. Andrew Cuomo escalated Wednesday with the emergence of allegations that he reached under a female aide's blouse and groped her while they were alone in a room inside the Executive Mansion in Albany.The incident allegedly unfolded after the much younger woman was summoned to help the 63-year-old governor fix a problem with his cellphone, the Albany Times Union reported The woman told him to stop, the newspaper said.The paper, which said it was withholding the woman's identity, said her account was relayed by a person with direct knowledge of her claims.The woman recounted the alleged incident to at least one female supervisor in the Executive Chamber on March 3 after watching a news conference at which Cuomo claimed , "I never touched anyone inappropriately," the Times Union said.That news conference marked the first time Cuomo had appeared in public since the multiple allegations against him began to emerge — but at a point at which only three accusers had come forward.Cuomo's latest accuser hasn't filed a formal complaint against him, but at least one of her supervisors told a lawyer in Cuomo's office about her allegations on Monday, the Times Union said.In response to Wednesday's report, former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan — whose online essay last month unleashed the torrent of allegations against the governor — tweeted, "You need to resign. You need to go now @NYGovCuomo.""Victims are not chess pieces for your budget negotiations," she tweeted."We see you. And you will see us. Do your job."The lawyer for another accuser, former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, 25, called the latest allegations "eerily similar" to Bennett's earlier alleged experience.Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Queens) — who last month called for Cuomo's impeachment for the cover-up of the death toll of nursing home residents from COVID-19 — said, "I am without words. This is now sexual assault."Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Nioh (D-Manhattan) tweeted, "I feel sick."Cuomo denied Wednesday's report in a prepared statement released by his spokesman."As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching," Cuomo said."I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General's report."Former acting Manhattan US Attorney Joon Kim and veteran employment lawyer Anne Clark have been hired to lead an independent investigation of the allegations against Cuomo, state Attorney General Letitia James said Monday.Cuomo has pledged to cooperate with the probe and urged New Yorkers to withhold judgment pending its findings.