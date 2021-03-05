Puppet Masters
Former aide opens up about Cuomo's 'sex' obsession, blames media for emboldening 'untouchable' governor
Becker News
Thu, 04 Mar 2021 00:01 UTC
"What were you thinking as he is asking you these questions?" O'Donnell asked, referring to New York governor Andrew Cuomo.
"I thought he's trying to sleep with me," Bennett replied. "The governor is trying to sleep with me, and I am deeply uncomfortable and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible."
"What made you think he was trying to sleep with you?" O'Donnell followed up.
"Without explicitly saying it," she answered, "He, he implied to me that I was old enough for him and he was lonely."
In another part of the interview, O'Donnell asks her to be explicit about what Cuomo allegedly wanted.
"Governor Cuomo said that he had never propositioned anybody. Do you believe that he was propositioning you?" O'Donnell asked.
"Yeah," Bennett said.
"For what?" she asked.
"Sex."
At one point, the CBS anchor asked if the media's fawning on Cuomo made him feel above the law.
"So you think all this national attention may have emboldened him?" O'Donnell asked.
"Absolutely. I think he felt like he was untouchable in a lot of ways," Bennett replied.
She is clearly blaming the media here for feeding the ego of a powerful Democratic governor. Then, the accusations got truly sickening.
"He asked if I had trouble enjoying being with someone because of my trauma," Bennett said, referring to a revelation she had made to Cuomo that she was a sexual assault survivor.
"This seemed entirely inappropriate," O'Donnell said, visibly stunned.
"The governor asked me if I was sensitive to intimacy," Bennett said.
"In his office?" O'Donnell asked.
"Yes, during the work day," Bennett replied.
Bennett also slammed Cuomo's "apology."
"It's not an apology. It's not an issue of my feelings. It's an issue of his actions," she stated. "The fact is that he was sexually harassing me and he has not apologized for sexually harassing me and he can't even use my name."
According to Cuomo's own statement, Bennett is a "survivor" of sexual assault.
The New York Post provided the statement: "Ms. Bennett was a hardworking and valued member of our team during COVID. She has every right to speak out."
"When she came to me and opened up about being a sexual assault survivor and how it shaped her and her ongoing efforts to create an organization that empowered her voice to help other survivors, I tried to be supportive and helpful," the statement continued. "Ms. Bennett's initial impression was right: I was trying to be a mentor to her. I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate. The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported."
Ms. Bennett highlighted the story of another Cuomo sexual harassment accuser on the prior Wednesday.
Lindsey Boylan, a former Cuomo aide, had revealed her story about alleged sexual harassment, including a reported invitation to play "strip poker."
Fox News reported in an exclusive that "Tara Reade, the author and former Senate staffer who came forward during the 2020 campaign with a sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden, is speaking out in support of Lindsey Boylan after she went public with sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo."
Reade told Fox News that Boylan was "very supportive" when Reade accused Biden of sexual assault and the "two had been in touch ever since."
A third accuser has also claimed that Andrew Cuomo got grabby with her. The New York Post related the accusation that the governor put the moves on her at a 2019 wedding.
"Anna Ruch, 33, told The New York Times that the 63-year-old governor made unwanted advances toward her and planted an unsolicited kiss on her cheek at the reception in Manhattan," the report states.
"He said, 'Can I kiss you?'" Ruch said. "I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed."
"I promptly removed his hand with my hand, which I would have thought was a clear enough indicator that I was not wanting him to touch me," she continued.
Ruch describes Cuomo as "aggressive" and when he laid his paws on her cheeks and asked for a kiss, it was loud enough for a friend of hers to hear it.
I turned my head away and didn't have words in that moment," Ruch added.
"It's the act of impunity that strikes me," Ruch added. "I didn't have a choice in that matter. I didn't have a choice in his physical dominance over me at that moment. And that's what infuriates me."
Statements like Ruch's and Bennett's go to show that the mainstream media's refusal to hold powerful Democratic leaders like Andrew Cuomo accountable is only encouraging their sexual aggression and deviancy. Such Democrats feel they are above the law, and no woman in their view is believed to be "untouchable."
