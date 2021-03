Former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett sat down for an interview with Norah O'Donnell of CBS News for an exclusive airing of Bennett's sexual harassment accusations against the New York governor."What were you thinking as he is asking you these questions?" O'Donnell asked, referring to New York governor Andrew Cuomo.In another part of the interview, O'Donnell asks her to be explicit about what Cuomo allegedly wanted."Governor Cuomo said that he had never propositioned anybody. Do you believe that he was propositioning you?" O'Donnell asked."Yeah," Bennett said."For what?" she asked."Sex."At one point, the CBS anchor asked if the media's fawning on Cuomo made him feel above the law.She is clearly blaming the media here for feeding the ego of a powerful Democratic governor. Then, the accusations got truly sickening.Bennett also slammed Cuomo's "apology."According to Cuomo's own statement, Bennett is a "survivor" of sexual assault.The New York Post provided the statement: "Ms. Bennett was a hardworking and valued member of our team during COVID. She has every right to speak out."Ms. Bennett highlighted the story of another Cuomo sexual harassment accuser on the prior Wednesday.Lindsey Boylan, a former Cuomo aide, had revealed her story about alleged sexual harassment, including a reported invitation to play "strip poker."Reade told Fox News that Boylan was "very supportive" when Reade accused Biden of sexual assault and the "two had been in touch ever since."A third accuser has also claimed that Andrew Cuomo got grabby with her. The New York Post related the accusation that the governor put the moves on her at a 2019 wedding."Anna Ruch, 33, told The New York Times that the 63-year-old governor made unwanted advances toward her and planted an unsolicited kiss on her cheek at the reception in Manhattan," the report states."He said, 'Can I kiss you?'" Ruch said. "I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed."I turned my head away and didn't have words in that moment," Ruch added."It's the act of impunity that strikes me," Ruch added. "I didn't have a choice in that matter. I didn't have a choice in his physical dominance over me at that moment. And that's what infuriates me."