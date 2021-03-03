Society's Child
Cuomo to be stripped of pandemic powers amid sex harass, nursing home scandals
New York Post
Tue, 02 Mar 2021 17:06 UTC
Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-The Bronx) brokered a deal on the bill, which could see a vote as early as Friday.
Once passed by both houses of the Legislature, it would immediately repeal the powers granted to Cuomo last March to largely control the state response to the coronavirus and issue executive orders.
The powers are currently set to sunset on April 30.
The deal would allow some of the existing directives to continue within the first 30 days after passage, such as the statewide mask mandate and measures implemented to manage the vaccine rollout.
Beyond that period, Cuomo would also need to get permission to extend or modify actions from lawmakers and give them an opportunity to comment.
The bill also mandates that all current suspensions and directives be posted on the governor's website in a "searchable format," with the site updated every month with input from local officials.
"I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight, and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected," Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.
Added Heastie, "A year into the pandemic, and as New Yorkers receive the vaccine, the temporary emergency powers have served their purpose - it is time for them to be repealed.
"These temporary emergency powers were granted as New York was devastated by a virus we knew nothing about. Now it is time for our government to return to regular order."
The legislation would additionally bar Cuomo from creating new emergency directives without a sign-off from legislative leaders and relevant committee chairs, and would only allow the extension of existing directives if they are "critical to public health."
Some of the existing directives would be allowed to continue uninterrupted, such as the statewide mask mandate.
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro — a Republican who ran against Cuomo for governor in 2018 — said the move isn't good enough.
"This is a hollow political gesture. It is not a substitute for real action," he said. "We need a restoration of the balance of power, restoration of local authority and a return to democracy."
Assembly Democrat Ron Kim, of Queens, told The Post that lawmakers wanted to take the sanctioning a step further and impeach Cuomo, but couldn't build a wide enough consensus.
Kim nevertheless called the move "the right first step in removing [Cuomo's] ability to issue unilateral mandates."
"Without a doubt, we must do more to hold the governor accountable for his abuse of power and predatory behaviors toward women, staff, and journalists."
The bill — expected to be officially introduced Tuesday evening — would need to age at least three days before the state Senate and Assembly can hold a floor vote.
Calls to revoke the powers have intensified in recent weeks with Cuomo, 63, embroiled in two scandals at once, first over his administration's manipulation of death tallies in nursing homes, and now over allegations of sexual harassment lodged by three women in less than a week.
Ex-Cuomo staffer Lindsey Boylan, 36, last week accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without warning and also of suggesting they play strip poker.
Days later, fellow former aide Charlotte Bennett, 25, alleged that Cuomo made off-color comments that convinced her he wanted a relationship.
And on Monday, Anna Ruch, 33, accused Cuomo of grabbing her and forcibly kissing her cheek at a wedding in 2019 — the first time they had ever met. She provided pictures to back up her claim.
On Tuesday, the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, as well as the Working Families Party, joined calls for Cuomo to resign.
"Someone so comfortable with abusing his power should not be in leadership of our state," the DSA said in a statement. "The people of New York deserve better."
The Working Families Party — which backed Cuomo's unsuccessful 2018 primary challenger, Cynthia Nixon, only to grudgingly support the governor in the general election — echoed the call.
"Andrew Cuomo's reign of fear, harassment, and intimidation cannot continue," the party said in a statement. "We are calling on Governor Cuomo to resign immediately because he is unfit to serve the people of New York."
The groups joined some pols already calling for Cuomo's job, including US Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Long Island) and state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx/Westchester).
Most prominent Democrats, however, have only gone so far as to insist on an independent probe of the allegations.
They include DSA member and US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Heastie, Stewart-Cousins, and New York's two US senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.
"The behavior described in these allegations against Governor Cuomo is completely unacceptable and every allegation of sexual harassment must be taken seriously and reviewed," Gillibrand said Tuesday.
State Attorney General has received a formal green-light to select an independent investigator, who will be granted full subpoena power.
In a statement issued Sunday, Cuomo apologized for workplace "jokes" that he admitted could have been construed as "unwanted flirtation," while denying that he touched anyone inappropriately.
The Cuomo administration did not respond to a request for comment on the pending vote to strip the governor of his emergency powers.
Should the measure pass, it would be sent to his office to sign or veto.
Comment: So far it seems as though these steps are a mere slap on the wrist for the out-of-control and authoritarian Cuomo. The real test of common sense will be whether or not the state legislature and other political groups compel New York to ease up on mask-wearing and other existing orders - to help economically devastated New York get back on its feet. One can only hope that the example of Texas, Florida and South Dakota would provide them with the healthier model they need to say "we should stop our hysterical and damaging response to the virus!!".