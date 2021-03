© Reuters/Seth Wenig



"No mention of 15,000 seniors who died because of her hero's nursing home order. No mention of his lying, stonewalling, cover-up. No mention of the grieving families. This piece is the equivalent of showing your bare ass in public for attention."

Once lauded as a pandemic hero, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now beset by scandal and being hounded by Democrats and Republicans alike to resign. What better time for a newspaper to step in and defend the indefensible?The past few weeks have been rough for Andrew Cuomo.Cuomo is accused of then attempting to hide the true scale of nursing home deaths, which came toAmid the twin scandals, Cuomo has been stripped if he refuses to heed the calls from his own party to resign.Enter the New York Daily News. In a terribly-received article published on Monday, writer Linda Stasi argued thatFor Stasi, the "scandals" in questionwhich aren't mentioned once in the article. Stasi instead praises Cuomo's "mandates, measures, closures and the systematic vaccine rollout" for bringing New York's 31 percent testing positivity rate last Spring down to one percent by October, andformer President Donald Trump" -Reaction was swift and brutal. Fox reporter Dagen McDowell tweeted Bar Stasi and Cuomo's aides retweeting her article,The publishing company behind his book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic, said on Monday thatThe few readers who picked up a copy were treated to a defense of the nursing homes policy, in which Cuomo described criticism of it as a Republican "offense to distract from the narrative of their botched federal response," which was "totally defeated" by "the facts."New York has recorded more than 1.7 million cases of Covid-19, the fourth-highest of all 50 states. The Empire State has also recorded just under 49,000 deaths, the second-highest tally in the country.