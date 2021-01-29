© Reuters/Carlo Alegri/Lucas Jackson



New York's state attorney general has said Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration drastically undercounted Covid-19 nursing-home deaths, something he has long been accused of doing.If that same discrepancy holds true statewide, that would mean deaths in nursing homes from the virus are being"As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate," James said on Thursday.for underreporting numbers and not enforcing Covid-19 prevention guidelines.which can account for at least some of the differences in numbers - and New York's government has long been accused of downplaying the effects of Covid-19, especially in nursing homes.Cuomo himself has been the target of many of the accusations, with an early order during the pandemic forcing nursing homes to accept Covid-19-positive patients being pointed-to by critics as likely leading to thousands of senior deaths. James found the decision "may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities" and lead to unnecessary deaths."It's finally happening. @NYGovCuomo is going to have to answer for his role in the nursing home tragedy and the cover up. The angels won," Fox News' Janice Dean tweeted in reaction to the new report.Bulwark editor Sonny Bunch wrote, referring todespite numerous controversies swirling around his leadership.for New York's high casualties from Covid-19. Speaking on MSNBC this week, he said New York was "ambushed like no other state" due to "federal incompetence," adding that "incompetent government kills people."